Stalin extends birthday wishes to Mamata Banerjee

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday extended birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister and All-India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on her her 68th birthday and wished for her good health and happiness.

In this regard, he posted a message on his Twitter page, 'Hearty Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi @MamataOfficial. Wishing her good health and happiness always.'