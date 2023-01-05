Rescued kumari fishermen recall month-long ordeal on Salomon Island

Doss said after he raised a red-flag rescue alert, a three-member crew, who spoke in English, offered them fruits and gave them a wireless communication device.

“I said we’re all Indians and could not communicate in English. The foreign crew managed to rescue us on board from the isle and handed us over to the Indian Coast Guard in waters off Vizhinjam, Kerala on January 2,” Doss said.

Official sources said the rest of those rescued belong to Kerala. The ordeal endured by Titus has emotionally battered his family members who have been waiting in anticipation to unite with him. Anitha, his wife, said he reached home safely at 9.30 p.m. on January 2.