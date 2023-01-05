Ready to accept constructive criticism, says Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: State Minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday again made it clear before the Madras High Court that he was ready to accept any constructive criticism in connection with his public life but not the deliberate personal attacks.

While Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court heard the minister's defamation suit filed against BJP state IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar, the minister submitted that the allegations made by the saffron party leader are baseless, defamatory and there is no evidence for his allegations.

"In 2019, the High Court held that about 3,000 liquor outlets are functioning in the state and several are violating the norms. The issue was there even during the previous regime. If there is anything wrong in the department, the defendant shall raise it with evidence. However, his charges are only against the plaintiff and it would cause damage to the reputation of the plaintiff, " Senthilbalaji's counsel submitted.

Responding to the submission made by the defendant that a bar in Vandalur is functioning beyond the allowed timings, the counsel for the DMK leader informed the court in what way his client could be connected to this.

"Our client is an honest and law-abiding politician. However, the defendant is spreading defamatory charges. Nirmal Kumar himself claims clearly that there are only allegations and he did not show anything concrete," the minister's lawyer argued.

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter to January 10 for hearing further arguments.