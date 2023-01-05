Puducherry voters' strength now stands at 10.02 lakh

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar on Thursday released the final publication of electoral rolls relating to all the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory and the voters' strength now stands at 10,02,595.

There is an increase by 0.63 per cent in the electorates. The draft electoral rolls as on November 9, 2022, had 9,96,295 voters, Jawahar said in an official press release. Women voters -- 5,31,169 outnumbered men whose strength is 4,71,282. The number of transgenders is 144.

The Department of Elections here conducted special summary revision of photo electoral rolls as per directives of Election Commission of India keeping January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date between November 9 and August 8, 2022. Jawahar said that the rolls had 12,099 new voters in the age groups of 18 to 19 years.

The CEO said that the final electoral rolls have been displayed at all polling stations and on the premises of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers from today for seven days.

Jawahar said that the first-time voters in the age groups of 18-19 years and the existing voters who have applied for corrections in the EPIC cards will be issued the identity cards through speed post after January 26.