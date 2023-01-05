Potholes claimed 523 lives in TN from 2017 to 2021

Accident that killed techie not caused by potholes: NHAI

However, the police claimed that a van coming in the opposite direction brushed against the handlebar of Shobana’s two-wheeler, which led to her losing control of the bike on the damaged road, leading to her fall.

A truck which was trailing Shobana’s bike ran over her killing her on the spot. Poonamallee Traffic Investigation wing registered a case and arrested the drivers of the van and the truck, Mohan and Parthiban. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

An NHAI official said that the cause of the accident was not potholes as reported in the media. “Though the road surface was damaged on that stretch, the accident was due to the van rubbing her two-wheeler handlebar,” the official said. “But potholes and damaged portions of the service road would be repaired by the contractor.”

Motorists also complain about the delay in re-laying the road after milling the surface. However, a State Highways Department official dismissed the claim, and said: “Milling of the road surface takes a long time — at least 3-4 days. But re-laying can be completed overnight.”