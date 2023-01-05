Out of 2,424 int’l passengers tested in TN, 17 found positive

Total number of cases in the State stood at 35,94,487. So far, over 1.03 lakh international passengers have arrived in Tamil Nadu, and 2,424 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 17 of them have tested positive, with 6 being in home isolation and 11 discharged or cross notified. Chennai had 3 new cases, and a case each was reported in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, The Nilgiris, Salem and Tenkasi. At least 5,215 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.2%. The highest TPR of 0.9% was recorded in Chengalpattu. No deaths were reported due to COVID-19 and death toll remainsat 38,049.