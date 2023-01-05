Moderate rain likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu for 5 days

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

Due to variation in the speed of easterly winds prevailing in Tamil Nadu (5.01.2023 ,6.01.2023) ,light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and its adjoining districts along with Puducherry and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Dry weather may prevail in other districts.

There is also a chance of light fog in a couple interior districts of North Tamil Nadu.

Also in the hilly areas of the Nilgiris ,there is a chance of frost at a few places during night.

From Jan 7 to Jan 8, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in the southern Tamil Nadu districts along with Delta and adjoining districts and Karaikal areas. Dry weather is likely to prevail in other districts and Puducherry areas.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur at few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius