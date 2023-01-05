Kanchi collector suspends assistant engineer, supervisor

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district collector suspended assistant engineer and supervisor for building poor quality houses for the tribal community people. The State government has been constructing 76 free houses for the tribal community in Uthukadu village in Walajabad, Kancheepuram, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore. On Tuesday, District Collector M Aarthi visited the construction site and found that the quality of all houses was sub-standard. She warned the government staff and contractor to use high-quality materials or else face cancellation of the contract and an official complaint in the vigilance department. On Thursday, the district collector suspended assistant engineer Charulatha and supervisor Sundravanden for not doing their duty properly.