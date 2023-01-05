TamilNadu
Income Tax sleuths raid medicine unit of PMK man in Namakkal
A team of I-T department sleuths came to the factory of EK Periyasamy, a PMK functionary from Eswaramoorthipalayam near Namagiripettai early on Thursday.
“As only the security guards were there, the I-T sleuths took EK Periyasamy from his house, before commencing the search operations. A similar search was also carried out in a unit in Bengaluru,” police said.
Following the raid, the PMK cadre gathered in front of the unit in protest.
