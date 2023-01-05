Income Tax sleuths raid medicine unit of PMK man in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Income Tax Department sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of an herbal medicine processing unit of a PMK functionary in Namakkal on Thursday.

A team of I-T department sleuths came to the factory of EK Periyasamy, a PMK functionary from Eswaramoorthipalayam near Namagiripettai early on Thursday.

“As only the security guards were there, the I-T sleuths took EK Periyasamy from his house, before commencing the search operations. A similar search was also carried out in a unit in Bengaluru,” police said.

Following the raid, the PMK cadre gathered in front of the unit in protest.