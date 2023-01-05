HC asks cops to respond on RSS’ plea to conduct rallies on Jan 29

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State police to file their response within January 19 in an appeal preferred by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearers to conduct processions on the public roads across the State on January 29.

A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice J Satya Narayana Prasad passed the direction as the Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak sought time to file the response.

The APP was pointing out that while the appeal was pending before the HC, the RSS made a fresh representation to the police to grant permission to conduct the procession on January 29.

Recording the submissions, the judges expressed dissatisfaction against the organisation asking how they could make a fresh representation while the court has been hearing an appeal filed by RSS and no decision has been made on the petition.

The court also wanted the APP to clarify whether such a decision of rejecting permission to conduct rallies has been made in the cases of other political parties and organizations.

Responding to this, the APP submitted that the police denied permission to Dravida Thotta Thozhilalar Sangam of Valparai which made a representation to conduct a rally from Valparai to the Coimbatore collector's office.

As Raj Thilak sought time to file a counter to establish that the case is not maintainable, the bench directed the government to file their counter within January 19 and adjourned the matter to January 20.

The appeal by RSS was against the earlier order of the Madras HC directing the saffron outfit to conduct the rallies only within the closed premises.