Gayathri dares Annamalai for debate over character assassination

CHENNAI: Former BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm rejecting state BJP leader K Annamalai's best wishes for her future said that she needed an apology from him for character assassination, not his wishes. Dared him for a one-on-one interview, she tweeted, "Will he come out and face me?"

She took to social media on Thursday and challenged the former IPS officer-turned-politician for debate. “I would like to have a one-on-one interview with Annamalai. Will he come out and face me? I dare him. Tell the truth.. Let the world know the truth,” she tweeted and threw down the gauntlet to Annamalai. It was the fallout of Annamalai's presser on Wednesday when the scribes questioned him regarding the serious allegations levelled against him. He responded saying that it was her opinion. "My policy is to wish those who leave the party."

He further said that he preferred to maintain “silence” to his critics and she is not the only person levelling charges against him. "The people are watching and they will decide,” he said and deflected the pointed questions on the issue by stating that the media were “agenda driven”. The presser ended with heated arguments between the journos and the BJP state chief.

Sustaining her effort, seeking a fair inquiry for her suspension that subsequently led to her to quit the party on Tuesday, she posted a series of tweets with an intention to unmask the fabricated lies build against her by state BJP chief and his supporters. “Annamalai, I don't need your best wishes for me. I need only your apology for character assassination. You never wished me best before I decided to resign sadly,” she said to keep her fight against Annamalai alive and going.

She blamed him for her decision to exit the party where she associated for nearly eight years. She also levelled serious charges against him that “no women leaders are safe under his leadership” and the war rooms by his teams targeted her and trolled her for seeking equal rights and justice in the party.