Details of train cancellation due to maintenance in Chennai div

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express and MEMUs would be partially/fully cancelled owing to fixed time corridor traffic blocks for maintenance of tracks and track upgrade permitted for January over various sections in Chennai Division.

Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi Jn at 09.30 hrs and Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai Jn at 12.40 hrs on 07th, 11th & 27th January, 2023 is fully cancelled. Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10.00 hrs and Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express Special leaving Arakkonam Jn at 14.05 hrs on 24th January, 2023 will be fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 12680 Coimbatore – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Intercity Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore Jn at 06.15 hrs on 24th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central. The train will not run from Katpadi Jn to Dr. MGR Chennai Central on mentioned date

Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Mysuru Jn at 05.00 hrs on 24th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central. The train will not run from Katpadi to Dr. MGR Chennai Central on mentioned date.

Train No. 12679 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 14.30 hrs on 24th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi. The train will commence service from Katpadi Jn at its scheduled departure time of 16.20 hrs on mentioned date.

Train No. 12607 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru City Junction Lalbagh Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs on 24th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi. The train will commence service from Katpadi Jn at its scheduled departure time of 17.35 hrs on mentioned date.

Rescheduling

Train No. 22601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 hrs on 11th January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 12.20 hrs (Late by 2 Hrs).

Train No. 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on 11th January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.35 hrs (Late by 20 Minutes).

Train No. 12609 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Junction Superfast Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.45 hrs on 11th January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.55 hrs (Late by 10 minutes), a statement issued by southern railway said.