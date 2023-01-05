ASF scare: Nilgiris administration bans transportation of pigs
COIMBATORE: In the wake of African Swine Fever (ASF) spreading among wild boar population in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the Nilgiris administration has issued a ban on transportation of pigs.
“The pigs reared in piggery farms in the district shouldn’t be transported for sale or other purposes until ASF cases come down. Violators will be dealt with firmly by invoking relevant sections in accordance with law,” said Collector SP Amrith, in a statement on Thursday.
Multiple teams of the Animal Husbandry Department carried out inspections in piggery farms over the last few days.
“Inspections were done in farms located in a surrounding area of around 10 kilometer radius in Theppakadu area. So far, there is no instance of unnatural death of pigs in any farms. Follow up visits were being done every day. Also, farmers were sensitised on the preventive steps to be taken, including keeping the premises clean by disinfecting,” the Collector said.
Also, the farmers were instructed to erect a fence to prevent entry of wild boars into their farms. The Collector also sought to allay fears among the public, while pointing out that ASF infects only pigs and does not spread among human beings and other wild life.
As many as 27 wild boars were found dead in Theppakadu area of MTR so far due to ASF. Intensive searches are underway to find more carcasses of the wild boars in the forest area.
