Allow us to hold jalllikattu, demand Avaniyapuram locals
MADURAI: Several local residents from Avaniyapuram staged a demonstration in Madurai on Thursday to allow them to organise jallikattu under the banner of Avaniyapuram Grama Jallikattu Committee on the occasion of Pongal this month.
P Murugan, a resident of Yadavar Street, Avaniyapuram and president, Avaniyapuram Grama Jallikattu Kuzhu, who led the demonstration at Avaniyapuram junction, said unlike other venues hosting this rural sport, our area boasts of a tradition of organising jallikattu on the first day of ‘Thai,’ an auspicious month for Tamils.
He said four years ago, members of one family created an entity called ‘Thenkal Vivasaya Pasana Sangham’ and approached the district administration seeking nod to organise jallikattu on their own without involving the village community. However, many locals of Avaniyapuram raised objections through petitions to the Collector against the move of the sangham. Moreover, many from Avaniyapuram moved the High Court Bench seeking representation of all castes and communities in the committee to organise jallikattu. Based on such petitions, the court directed the district administration to conduct the jallikattu at Avaniyapuram on grounds of maintaining law and order. During those years, the district administration organised the event, Murugan said.
P Pichairajan, a resident of Kanakku Pillai Street and a member of the kuzhu, said it was in 1980 when Avaniyapuram witnessed a clash. After that, jallikattu was suspended for seven consecutive years at Avaniyapuram. However, the traditional sport resumed from 1988 in the village. During those years, the annual event was organised under the banner of Avaniyapuram Grama Jallikattu Kuzhu, he recalled.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android