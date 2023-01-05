Allow us to hold jalllikattu, demand Avaniyapuram locals

He said four years ago, members of one family created an entity called ‘Thenkal Vivasaya Pasana Sangham’ and approached the district administration seeking nod to organise jallikattu on their own without involving the village community. However, many locals of Avaniyapuram raised objections through petitions to the Collector against the move of the sangham. Moreover, many from Avaniyapuram moved the High Court Bench seeking representation of all castes and communities in the committee to organise jallikattu. Based on such petitions, the court directed the district administration to conduct the jallikattu at Avaniyapuram on grounds of maintaining law and order. During those years, the district administration organised the event, Murugan said.