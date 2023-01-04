TN students meets Stalin after winning 67 medals

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students who won medals at the National Games met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat today.
Over 177 tribal students from Tamil Nadu participated in the 3rd National Games and secured 5th position by winning a total of 67 medals, including 10 gold, 27 silver and 30 bronze. The event was held in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur and Vijayawada.
More than 4,000 students from 22 states participated in the 3rd National Games held from 17.12.2022 to 22.12.2022 in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur and Vijayawada.
