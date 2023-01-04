Tender apology for cheating people over NEET issue: EPS to Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin and Youth Affair and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to tender an apology to the people of the State, particularly the students and their parents, for cheating them with the false promise of getting exemption for the state from NEET exam.

The Supreme Court, on hearing the anti-NEET case filed on behalf of the Dtate government, has expressed its strong displeasure against the DMK government for seeking adjournment of the hearing for six more months.

The court refused to take the explanation given by the government that they were waiting for the nod of the President for the anti-NEET bill and decide the hearing in the month of February, said EPS in a statement.

Recalling DMK chief Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi promise ahead of the assembly polls that they would do away with the NEET exam with a single signature and they know the formula to accomplish, EPS said, "It has been 20 months since they voted to power, nothing happened. This exposed their incapability."

"I strongly condemn the DMK government for continuing their drama and cheating the students and their parents," he said.