Stalin's invites people to visit Chennai Sangamam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin made a fervent appeal to the State people, especially Chennaites, to turn up in large numbers for the Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha to be held from January 13.

To ensure the participation of public in a massive way in the Chennai Sangamam -Namma Ooru Thiruvizha 2023 which is scheduled be held from January 13 to 17 at 16 different locations in the city, the Chief Minister, in a 2.15-minute-long video, the said that “Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha” is another initiative by the Dravidian Movement to rescue the cultural identities of the Tamil people.

“In order to safeguard the lamp of art and culture ignited by former CM M Karunanidhi, the DMK government has organised the Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,” the Chief Minister said in the video.

“More than 60 arts and cultural events, with the participation of 600 artists, will be performed in the current edition of Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha 2023,” he said.

He also pointed out that traditional Thappattam, Karakattam, Oyilattam, Tribal arts, Food Festival, Literary Festival will be the part of the five-day event.

“Tamil people had their own art, culture, tradition, music, and literature. However, Tamils lost their glories in the ploy made by the enemies of the Tamil race. It was the Dravidian movement, with the tool of rationalism, that had retrieved the self-respect, dignity, and identities of Tamils,” the Chief Minister highlighted.