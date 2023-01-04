TamilNadu

Stalin led cabinet meeting begins at Secretariat

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is currently underway.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting chaired by MK Stalin is being held at the Chennai Secretariat. All the ministers are said to have participated in this meeting.

The Cabinet meeting is going on while legislative assembly for the year 2023 is about to begin on January 9. It has been reported that the features to be included in the Governor's speech and the new Bills may be discussed. Approval of pending Bills and initiation of new business projects will also be discussed.


