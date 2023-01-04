Southern TN witnessed no development: Anbumani

Further, Anbumani said there has been a tug of war between the state government and the Governor of Tamil Nadu over imposing a ban on online rummy. Hundreds of people were losing their lives after losing huge money in the online rummy. The Governor is just delaying nod for the ban on online rummy he said and added that the government should be held responsible for deaths due to the online game. He also added that the state government should act tough against drug abuse.