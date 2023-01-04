Southern TN witnessed no development: Anbumani
MADURAI: The southern districts of Tamil Nadu did not witness development during the rule of Dravidian parties, be it DMK or AIADMK. Though industries were established during the regime of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the region did not witness noticeable growth, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said in Madurai on Wednesday.
If Madurai and Thoothukudi attained growth in terms of industrial development, the entire southern region would flourish. Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, he said, both the state and the central governments need to step up efforts to constitute south zone industrial commission and post an IAS officer as the principal secretary of the commission.
He said the Union government granted nod for AIIMS Hospital project in Tamil Nadu in 2015 with financial aid from JICA –(Japan International Cooperation Agency) and the foundation stone was laid in Madurai in 2019. But, there’s no headway in the project and even the JICA did not set aside funds for it.
While the Centre announced the AIIMS project to be established in four states, including Tamil Nadu, the project works were taking shape in other states except Tamil Nadu. The Centre allocated funds towards the project in the BJP ruled states, he said.
Further, Anbumani said there has been a tug of war between the state government and the Governor of Tamil Nadu over imposing a ban on online rummy. Hundreds of people were losing their lives after losing huge money in the online rummy. The Governor is just delaying nod for the ban on online rummy he said and added that the government should be held responsible for deaths due to the online game. He also added that the state government should act tough against drug abuse.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android