Officials lethargy in removing encroachments disappoint farmers

“Though I have been petitioning various revenue officials over the years from 2014, there has been no action despite repeated assurances,” the farmer said. The encroacher had also laid a pipeline to irrigate his crops, which now include paddy, sources said. In a letter to Nemili Tahsildar, Veeraraghavan said that Saravanan has also encroached upon the path to the lake resulting in nearly 10 local farmers being unable to carry agricultural inputs to their lands. “We are also unable to take our tractors or harvesters to carry out agricultural activities,” he added.