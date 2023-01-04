NSS volunteers to help govt students to apply for entrance exams

CHENNAI: To make Class 12 government school students comfortable and guided to apply for various entrance examinations, the School Education Department has framed a special initiative.

From January 4 till 31, teachers and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will help students to apply for these examinations.

As the process of applying for entrance exams can be particularly intimidating for a few government school students, the department has implemented this programme. Through this programme, students will be guided through the completion of the application process at all districts.

Additionally, the details of students applying for entrance will be sent to the Chennai office. Besides being a support to both NSS volunteers and students’, teachers have been directed to telecast videos of the application process in hi-tech labs.