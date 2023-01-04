No heritage sites, temples will be affected by Metro works: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday made it second time clear that the Metro rail project works for the CMRL Corridor – V will not disturb the heritage sites and temples in any way.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made this submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by G Gowthaman and three others for a direction to restrain the State government and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from implementing the metro project in a way affecting the 800-year-old Sundara Varadaraja Perumal temple in Virugambakkam.

"Without obtaining any permission from the temple, the state has occupied 15 feet of land where the temple's tower and flag post are existing. The pillars and other structures for the temples have been constructed on the site despite the states' promise that they will not implement the project in a way disturbing the heritage sites and temple structures, " the petitioners added.

The AG submitted that the state had already assured the court that any structure or the premises of the above-mentioned temple will not be affected due to the Metro rail works. He further added that the project is carried out only on commercial lands belonging to the temples.

Meanwhile, the CMRL's standing counsel submitted that it has changed the route map slightly away from the Sundara Varadaraja Perumal temple and therefore, the temple structure will not get affected.

Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the matter.