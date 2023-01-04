New Tiruchy City Commissioner holds petition mela, solves 4 on spot

TIRUCHY: The new Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police conducted a petition mela in which as many as 42 unsolved petitions were taken into account and four among them were solved immediately on Wednesday. As per the directions of the DGP who instructed the subordinates to collect petitions from the public especially the unsolved issues and find solutions, the City Commissioner of Police M Sathya Priya organised a petition mela on Wednesday. She received as many as 42 petitions from the public in which four were solved instantly. “The remaining petitions would be dealt by the Deputy Commissioners who would investigate fast and solve the issues shortly,” she said. Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, All Women Police station inspectors and other officials took part in the mela.