Health minister Ma Subramanian reacts to EPS’ NEET statement

CHENNAI: After the leader of the opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in statement alleged that the ruling DMK had failed to address the NEET issue, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday explained the steps taken by the government to exempt the medical examination from the state.

"Even though the state government has explained all the information requested by the Union government, there has been no response from the centre. We have urged the union government to do the needful at the earliest," Subramanian said.

"The previous AIADMK government did not file the case with due diligence and filed the case without adequate details under the expired laws. The state government is taking steps in consultation with legal experts. The truth is that the opposition leader has tried to hide the mistakes that occured during the previous regime and divert the public attention on NEET," he said reiterating that the Centre was adamant in providing NEET exemption to TN.