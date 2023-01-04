HC dismisses petition challenging Pondy MLA’s win

“With the available evidence on record, it is not possible to connect the first respondent Nehru with the corrupt practice alleged in the election petition. The election petitioner has miserably failed to prove the allegations made in the petition. The election petitioner has failed to prove that any corrupt practices have been committed by the first respondent or his election agent or that the corrupt practice has been committed at the instance of the first respondent,” the judge held. Justice Sathish Kumar further added that it is settled law that any election petition is not an action at law or a suit in equity, but it is purely statutory proceedings and the Courts possess no common law power.