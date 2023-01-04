Foundation appeals for protecting Chola era temple in Ramnad
MADURAI: The Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation has appealed to the state government to restore the glory of the 850-year-old Pasiyamman Temple built by the Cholas as a symbol of victory and protect its heritage value.
Pasipattinam, a small village near Thondi in Ramanathapuram district, was a natural port from AD 875 to AD 1090. The town got its name because it’s located on the bank of Pasi river. The Pasiyamman Temple was built by later Cholas near the beach in this village. The temple consists of sanctum sanctorum, ‘arthamandapa,’ ‘mahamandapa’ and a front hall, V Rajaguru, president of the foundation said on Wednesday.
Recalling the region’s history, he said during the war between Parakramapandiya, who ruled Madurai and Kulasekara Pandya, who ruled from Tirunelveli in 1168 AD, the army of Parakramabaku of Sri Lanka, came to the support of Parakramapandiya’s son Veerapandiyan and the army of Rajadhiraja Chola II, stood by the side of Kulasekhara Pandya, fought at Thondi and Pasipattinam. The Cholas lost the battle initially, but defeated the Sinhalese army in the subsequent war. Cholas dominated the eastern coastal areas of the Pandya kingdom from Sundarapandianpattinam, bordering Chola country, to Devipattinam since the time of Rajarajachola-I. In the days of yore, Chola soldiers were settled here. At Pasipattinam, which was already lost to the Sinhalese army, the Cholas took over the temple of Pasiyamman seated with eight hands as a symbol of victory after AD 1168, he said.
