Former Tiruparankundram MLA P Saravanan joins AIADMK

He quit DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls after being denied seats and joined the BJP, which in turn, fielded him in Madurai North constituency.

However, he lost the elections. He was appointed as the Madurai district president of the TN unit of the saffron party. He quit the BJP in the month of August last year following the incidents of hurling of footwear on state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan when the latter was on his way to pay tribute to a martyr.