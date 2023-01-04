Former Tiruparankundram MLA P Saravanan joins AIADMK
CHENNAI: Former MLA of Tiruparankundram Dr P Saravanan on Wednesday joined the principal opposition party, AIADMK, in the presence of the party leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence in Chennai.
He quit DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls after being denied seats and joined the BJP, which in turn, fielded him in Madurai North constituency.
However, he lost the elections. He was appointed as the Madurai district president of the TN unit of the saffron party. He quit the BJP in the month of August last year following the incidents of hurling of footwear on state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan when the latter was on his way to pay tribute to a martyr.
He called on the Minister during late hours of August 14 and tendered his apology for the incident. He made his decision to exit from the BJP to reporters.
