eInfochips to hire 100 engineers in 6 months

CHENNAI: eInfochips, a provider of product engineeringand digital transformation services, on Wednesday announced the opening of a new design centre in the city.

eInfochips is expanding its presence nationally and globally, and Chennai is its 11th design centre. In 2022, eInfochips expanded its footprint and opened centres across India and globally (Egypt and Mexico) to cater to strong customer demand and business growth.

In Chennai, the eInfochips design centre has started with 35 engineers and is looking to hire over 100 engineers in the next six months. The company will hire engineers in the areas of embedded systems, hardware design, silicon design, and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, and blockchain.

Sumit Sethi, COO, eInfochips, said, “With the opening of our Chennai office, we can tap into Chennai’s and Tamil Nadu’s unparalleled talent pool.”

Product Engineering Services are seen playing an even more crucial role than before. One of the reasons that is driving this change is the need for companies to de-risk themselves from being dependent on a single critical component – such as chips, or a power source, or memory. eInfochips can help companies redesign, and re-engineer their products in a way that can lead to benefits such as reduced time to market and avoiding revenue loss.

"The Chennai office will also offer our Chipmates from across India to have more flexibility and freedom in choosing their work location," he added.

The Fortune 500 eInfochips is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, with a revenue of over $34 billion and 3,000 engineers.