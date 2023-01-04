Deepest condolences to Everaa's kin, people of Erode: Stalin

CHENNAI: In a condolence message to Thirumagan Everaa, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said he was shocked and distressed hearing the news.
Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote: " Evera who hails from a traditional political family contested as a member of the assembly for the first time in 2021 and won. He was loved by everyone for his calm and composed nature. It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Erode."
TNCC President KS Alagiri expressed shock and anguish and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Evera died following illness, he said.
"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.
Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, E Thirumagan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.
The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.
