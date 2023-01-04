TamilNadu

Deepest condolences to Everaa's kin, people of Erode: Stalin

TNCC President KS Alagiri expressed shock and anguish and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Evera died following illness, he said.
( L-R) : MK Stalin ; Thirumagan Everaa
( L-R) : MK Stalin ; Thirumagan Everaa
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a condolence message to Thirumagan Everaa, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said he was shocked and distressed hearing the news.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote: " Evera who hails from a traditional political family contested as a member of the assembly for the first time in 2021 and won. He was loved by everyone for his calm and composed nature. It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Erode."

TNCC President KS Alagiri expressed shock and anguish and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Evera died following illness, he said.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, E Thirumagan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Assembly
E V Ramasamy
Condolence message
deepest condolences
people of Erode
rational leader
E Thirumagan Everaa

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in