Deepest condolences to Everaa's kin, people of Erode: Stalin

TNCC President KS Alagiri expressed shock and anguish and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Evera died following illness, he said.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, E Thirumagan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.