Collector clears air about usage of Rs 10 coin
TIRUVALLUR: Collector Dr Alby John Varghese on Wednesday reassured the public that Rs 10 coins are legal tender and it will be accepted at all places of transactions.
In a release, the Collector said that of late there are several complaints that shopkeepers are not accepting Rs 10 coin and this has caused a lot of confusion among the public whether the coin is legal to use or not. Following this, in an effort to allay the fears of the public, Dr Varghese said that Rs 10 coin come in various sizes, themes and designs which propagate the rich culture of the country and are minted and circulated by the Reserve Bank of India and can be used in all transactions.
Several people still wonder if the coins are fake, but the coins have been minted with 14 different themes and the main reason behind the coins being in circulation is because they can stand the test of time and usage better than currency notes.
The Collector said that the RBI regularly issues circulars and newspaper articles insisting the coins are legal and not fake so that business owners do not reject them when members of public offer it during transactions. “The coins are also accepted by all banks. So the members of public can freely use the coins in buses, shops and any place of business without hesitation,” Dr Varghese added.
