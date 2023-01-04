Collector clears air about usage of Rs 10 coin

In a release, the Collector said that of late there are several complaints that shopkeepers are not accepting Rs 10 coin and this has caused a lot of confusion among the public whether the coin is legal to use or not. Following this, in an effort to allay the fears of the public, Dr Varghese said that Rs 10 coin come in various sizes, themes and designs which propagate the rich culture of the country and are minted and circulated by the Reserve Bank of India and can be used in all transactions.