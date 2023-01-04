AR cop held for stealing LED TVs, mobiles from T’malai police canteen

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Crime branch police nabbed an AR constable who stole 3 LED TVs and 3 mobile phones from the police canteen in the SPs office, on Wednesday. Police department staff who came to open the canteen on November 10 last year were shocked to find the lock broken open. A check revealed that 3 LED TVs and 3 mobile phones were missing. Tiruvannamalai east police registered a case and tracked the EMI numbers of the three missing phones. Suddenly they found that one of them became operational a few days ago in Chennai. Investigation revealed that it was with one Sarath Kumar (29) of Polur who was an AR constable attached to Tiruvannamalai and was recently transferred to AR Chennai. Tiruvannamalai police rushed to Chennai and arrested Sarath Kumar who was brought back to the town. The TVs and mobile phones were recovered from him.