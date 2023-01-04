'Annamalai has not done anything good for country, party'

CHENNAI: Suspended BJP functionary Gayathri Raguram on Wednesday reportedly alleged that State BJP president K Annamalai has not done good for the country or the party.

She took to Twitter to criticise Annamalai and said, "In a press conference, Annamalai said that he will re-release a video of DMK from two years ago. Any leader would not say that. It's so disgusting. This is how they are threatened in the party. It looks like there are many more tapes."

"Annamalai has done no good to the country or the party. Does he just collect tapes?" she asked.

Urging the police to take action, she said: " Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. We cannot continue under the leadership of Annamalai because we cannot expect social justice. Be safe ladies. Don't trust anyone to save you. No one will come to rescue. You are on your own. Believe in yourself. Never stay in a disrespectful place.”