12 new Covid cases in TN including 1 passenger from New Zealand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 12 new COVID cases including 1 case from New Zealand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 35,94,478. Chennai had 4 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 3 cases, and a case each was reported in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram and Salem. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2%. Highest TPR was recorded in Madurai 0.9%, Kancheepuram had 0.8%, Thoothukudi 0.7%, Chengalpattu 0.6%, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 11 patients were discharged across the State on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,339. No COVID-related fatality was reported. Death toll remained at 38,049.