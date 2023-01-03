Stalin inaugurates sports facility worth Rs 15.60 cr

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated sports infrastructure facilities built at a cost of Rs.15.60 crore.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a 400 metre synthetic track built at a cost of Rs 7 crore at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University campus located at Melakottaiyur in Chengalpattu district, a multi-purpose gymnasium built at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore and teachers' residences built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, totalling Rs 15.60 crore.

To make Tamil Nadu the best State in India in terms of sports and youth development, the government is taking various proactive measures such as providing proper training to sportsmen and women from Tamil Nadu so that they can participate and win in various sports competitions held at the all-India and international level, and establishing infrastructure facilities for sports.

Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra, Tamil Nadu University of Physical Education and Sports Vice Chancellor M Sundar participated in the programme.

Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued compassionate appointment orders to the heirs of 101 employees who died during their tenure in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.