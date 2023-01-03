Special trains to clear passenger rush: Details inside

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified weekly special trains between Secunderabad and Ramanathapuram to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 07695 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 21.10 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th January, 2023 (Wednesdays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 22.30 hrs the next day (4 Services).

Train no 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Ramanathapuram Jn at 09.50 hrs on 06th, 13th, 20th and 27th January, 2023 (Fridays) and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 hrs the next day (4 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising of three AC Two Tier, two AC Three Tier Coaches, ten Sleeper Class, four General Second Class Coaches -amp; two Luggage cum Brake Vans would open at 8am on January 4, 2023 from Southern Railway End.

Extension of trains

Service of Train No. 06035 Ernakulam – Velankanni Jn Weekly Special leaving Ernakulam Jn at 13.10 hrs on Saturdays and reaching Velankanni Jn at 05.40 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 07th and 14th January 2023 (2 Services).

Train no 06036 Velankanni – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special leaving Velankanni Jn at 18.40 hrs on Sundays and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.40 hrs, the next day will be extended to run 08th -amp; 15th January, 2023 (2 Services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 04th January, 2023, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.