South TN, Delta districts to receive rains from Jan 6

CHENNAI: Several districts of south Tamil Nadu and Delta districts may experience light to moderate rain from January 6 due to changes in westerly wind direction, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said on Tuesday.

However, the interior districts of Tamil Nadu will witness dry weather for the next few days, the weather office in its forecast said.

"Due to a change in westerly wind speed variation, south Tamil Nadu, Delta and adjoining districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Karaikal and Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore is likely to receive light to moderate rain from Friday," said a senior RMC official.

The centre predicted mild showers over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari for the next 48 hours. However, dry weather will prevail throughout the rest of the state, especially interior districts.

The official added, "The maximum temperature in the city and neighbouring districts is expected to reduce by one - two degree Celsius as light to moderate easterlies / northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels."

For Chennai, the temperature is likely to increase and the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam will record around 30 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively for the next two days.

K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger stated, "Weak wind convergence may bring isolated light rains over a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, especially between Pondicherry and delta districts. As far as Chennai and, suburbs could see cloudy skies at times with increased early morning temperatures and humidity."