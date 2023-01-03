Sexual harassment of woman cop: OPS flays TN for not taking action

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday came down heavily on the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order situation and said the ruling party has gone down the level of “sexually harassing” police personnel, who ensure the public safety.

“It is strongly condemnable,” said OPS in a statement and continued that there was no safety and security for the people and their belongings in this regime.

The DMK men have gone beyond the level of intervening in government administration, threatening government employees and the public, and harassing women sexually. The functionaries of the ruling party has not even left the police personnel, OPS said and pointed out the alleged sexual harassment of a police woman on duty in the public meeting of the ruling party at Dhasarathapuram bus stand in Virugambakkam a few days ago.

Two of the cadres attached to the DMK’s Youth Wing had sexually harassed the woman cop when the DMK leaders were addressing the gathering that their government is protecting the college going girls like a father and brother, he said.

Instead of taking action against them, the DMK leaders came for the rescue of the abusers, who were caught by the other police personnel on duty. They even stopped the police from arresting the duo and forced them to let them go, he said and demanded the government to immediately arrest the abusers and take measures to maintain law and order in the State.