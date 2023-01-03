Religious fervour pervades annual Kanthuri festival at Nagore Dargah
TIRUCHY: The annual Kanthuri festival was celebrated amidst religious fervour to commemorate Saint Syed Shahul Hameed at Nagore Dargah and the major event of smearing of sandalwood paste was held on Monday night.
Sources said that along with the sandal smearing ceremony, the Santhanakoodu procession took place on Monday night. Sandal paste was smeared on the tomb of the saint where Nagore Dargah has been built. The paste was later distributed to devotees and pilgrims, who thronged the Dargah. The Dargah administration claimed that the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting the holy site for the festival has been increasing year after year.
The sandalwood procession that was lit up with lights and decorated with flowers reached the tomb in Nagore around 4 am on Tuesday. The devotees from across the state and neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh participated in the festival.
Minister Gingee KS Masthan, music director AR Rahman and others participated in the event.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android