Religious fervour pervades annual Kanthuri festival at Nagore Dargah

Sources said that along with the sandal smearing ceremony, the Santhanakoodu procession took place on Monday night. Sandal paste was smeared on the tomb of the saint where Nagore Dargah has been built. The paste was later distributed to devotees and pilgrims, who thronged the Dargah. The Dargah administration claimed that the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting the holy site for the festival has been increasing year after year.