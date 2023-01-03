Rail users seek electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section

TIRUCHY: The Rail Users Association from Pattukkottai on Tuesday demanded electrification of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section, which is one of the major bypass lines in Tamil Nadu. According to the association president Jayaraman, the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section to a length of 149 km and Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli section with 37 km were transferred to broad gauge from metre gauge in 2022 and a trial run was also held. “The rail traffic from North India has been proceeding via this section and also there are good numbers of goods wagons, so electrification of this section is a much needed one,” Jayaram said. The petition has been sent to Union Finance Ministry, Railway Minister and Railway board.