Pongal gift hamper tokens to be issued from today

CHENNAI: The process of issuing tokens for the Pongal gift scheme will begin from today (Tuesday) till January 8. Officials of the Fair Price Shop across the State will distribute 200 tokens per day from door to door.

The token will contain information such as the date and time of receipt of the Pongal package. Ration card holders can get Pongal package from ration shops by using their cards.

The scheme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 9. Following that, one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one whole sugarcane and one thousand rupees will be distributed to ration card holders.