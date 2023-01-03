New Covid cases drop to 10 in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 35,94,466.
No international passenger was tested positive on Tuesday.
Chennai had 3 new cases, Chengalpattu had 2 cases, and a case each was reported in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem, and Thoothukudi.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2%. Kancheepuram had highest TPR with 0.9%, followed by Namakkal and Vellore with 0.8% each, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy 0.6% each, and Chennai 0.3%.
As many as 10 patients recovered and were discharged across the State taking total number of recoveries to 35,56,328. No new COVID fatality was reported. Death toll remained at 38,049.
