Kalaimamani: ‘Let panel pick deserving artistes’

R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the direction to the government and the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram following a PIL filed by Villupattu artiste Sermathurai, who alleged that ineligible persons were chosen for the 2019-20 awards that were given on February 21, 2021. The authorities had chosen these persons on their own and at the instance of influential persons, he added, and sought a direction to withdraw these awards.