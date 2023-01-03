DT Impact: Intel visits Thanjai school, Narikurava hamlet for inquiry
TIRUCHY: The reopening day for the Government Higher Secondary School, Mela Uloor became very hectic for the teachers as well as the students with an intelligence team visiting the school to investigate the dropping out of 80 Narikurava children after they were mocked for their accent and lifestyle. DT Next exposed the shocking ill-treatment in a report on January 1.
Sources from the school told DT Next that the team of officials from the Intelligence department came to the school on Monday morning and met the headmaster and discussed the incident. After taking note of his statement, the team also interacted with the teachers and the students.Before leaving the school after two hours of inquiry, the team took the names of the students, especially from the Narikurava community. Subsequently, they visited the Narikurava settlement to make inquiries with the children and their parents.
Meanwhile, the Education department officials who visited the school and the village said the department has decided to start a Non-Residential Special Training Centre (NRSTC) at the particular village.
However, educationists opined that the NRSTC is normally a temporary arrangement that never lasts for more than six months. “If the officials are lethargic, they even forget to renew its validity. Moreover, this is a facility arranged for students affected by natural calamities,” Raguraman, a Thanjavur-based educationist said.
He said these children need a permanent solution and permanent school is the only solution.
When there are 20 students, it is permissible to start a primary section. But in this case, there are 80-odd students and the government can start a primary school with two teachers. There are at least certain schools with surplus teachers and they can be allowed to serve in these schools, he stressed.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android