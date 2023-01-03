Govt to hold jallikattu at Avaniyapuram

P Pichairajan, member, Avaniyapuram Grama Pothu Jallikattu Kuzhu, said nobody from this Kuzhu attended the meeting since there’s delay from the authorities in informing the members. While the meeting is scheduled at noon, the members received a message for the schedule just half an hour before. Hence, the members sent SMS to the Melur Revenue Divisional Officer that they could not attend the meeting, he said.