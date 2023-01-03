Govt to hold jallikattu at Avaniyapuram
MADURAI: The district administration has decided to organise jallikattu at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on the day of Pongal festival this month, AK Kannan, president, Thenkal Kanmai Pasana Vivasayikal Matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangham, Avaniyapuram said on Tuesday.
Even days ahead of the annual sporting event, a pall of uncertainty hung over whether it would be organised by the Sangham or by the authorities. Earlier, discontent brewed with two groups of the local community in Avaniyapuram about who would be empowered to organise the bull taming event, sources said.
Kannan during a meeting chaired by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy voiced his intention to organise jallikattu on behalf of the Sangham. Finally, the members, who attended the meeting, of the Sangham were informed that the District Administration would organise Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram. Nearly 30 members attended the meeting that lasted for about an hour.
P Pichairajan, member, Avaniyapuram Grama Pothu Jallikattu Kuzhu, said nobody from this Kuzhu attended the meeting since there’s delay from the authorities in informing the members. While the meeting is scheduled at noon, the members received a message for the schedule just half an hour before. Hence, the members sent SMS to the Melur Revenue Divisional Officer that they could not attend the meeting, he said.
