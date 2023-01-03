Firm told to pay Rs 8.9L relief for denying PF claims
CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Tuesday directed a private firm to pay Rs 8.97 lakh as compensation to a man for delaying and eventually denying his provident fund amount for several years.
The complainant Shankar Parasad Rajaputhra, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru has worked at four different IT companies in Chennai, Noida and Mumbai over the past few years. Last year, Rajaputhra decided to withdraw his PF amount and applied for the same when his claim was rejected without any proper reasons. After several months of battle, he finally filed a case against the company in October 2022.
When the case came up for hearing at Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Tuesday, the judge directed the company to pay Rajaputhra an amount of Rs 8.97 lakh, including his PF amount with an interest of 9 per cent, compensation for mental trauma and his legal fees.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android