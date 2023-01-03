File affidavit on measures to gain trust: HC to Kallakurichi school

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed private school management in Kaniyamoor village in Kallakurichi district to file an affidavit on January 10 to appraise the court about the steps taken by the educational institution to gain the confidence of the school students for running the school cordially.

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders on hearing a petition filed by Latha Educational Trust which is running the school. The school management filed this plea for a direction to allow them to start classes from LKG.

"The court recently allowed us to conduct physical classes from IX to XIIth standards. There are no issues in running the classes and the school is running pleasantly. Therefore, we are ready to conduct physical classes from LKG to VIIIth standard instead of conducting the online classes," the school management submitted through its counsel.

Recording the submissions, the judge asked what guarantee the school management would provide for not repeating the same unpleasant incidents which had occurred in July 2022.

"The school should give an undertaking that no untoward incident will be reported on its premises. An affidavit shall be filed whether counseling facilities have been made. Also, the affidavit shall explain to the court what steps have been taken by the school management to attract/inspire the students," the judge observed.

As the government too wanted to file its response, the judge adjourned the matter to January 10.

It could be recalled the school was closed in July after massive violence broke out in the school management following the alleged suicide of a Class XII girl.