Ensure that there is no ganja in your range: Stalin tells cops

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asked police officers in the State to ensure that there is no ganja sale and prevalence in their range.

Chairing a detailed review at the state Secretariat on cracking down on ganja prevalence and raising awareness on Ganja in the state, the Chief Minister said, "A situation must arise where every station house officer must declare that there is no ganja sale in any shop in his/her range, every DSP and Assistant Commissioner must be able to thump their chest and proclaim that there is no prevalence of such products in their subdivision, SPs and district collectors must be able to proudly declare that there is no drug sale in their district. Only then the parents would have the relief that their children were living safely like them."

He also advised the cops to monitor the repeat offence at the time of arresting an accused and ensure that they secure the "Bind Over" mandatorily from the accused to prevent them from securing bail. A release issued by the government also asked the officers to form separate teams to file charge sheets immediately, expedite cast trials and secure punishment for the accused in ganja related cases.

Stalin also exhorted the cops to coordinate with the health department and thoroughly check drug stores (medical shops) besides intensifying surveillance at school and college zones owing to the misuse of medicines as narcotic substances. IGs of various zones apprised the Chief Minister of the various measures being taken in their jurisdiction, mainly convictions secured and freezing of drug smugglers accounts.

As per the official release, about 12,294 cases related to ganja and drugs have been booked and 17,250 persons arrested and 26,525kgs of narcotics seized through three special special drives, a fortnight-long crackdown against Ganja conducted in December 2021, and operation Ganja Vettai 2.0 conducted in March and Ganja vettai 3.0 in December 2022. State chief secretary V Iraianbu, additional chief secretary of the state home department K Phaneendra Reddy and state DGP Sylendra Babu were present during the review.