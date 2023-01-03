Chances of moderate rain in TN coastal districts today

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely in one or two locations today across the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal due to variation in speed of easterly winds. Dry weather is expected to predominate in interior districts, according to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC).

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light rain may occur at a few places in the city, according to the Met.

The Meteorological Department predicts a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23 degree Celsius.