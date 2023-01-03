200 arrested for PDS rice smuggling during special drive in Dec
CHENNAI: As many as 200 persons were arrested for smuggling 1,991 quintals of PDS rice among other materials during a special drive conducted by the State Food Department and Civil Supplies CID last month.
During a week-long special drive conducted from December 12 to 18, about 1,991 quintals of rice, 146 litres of kerosene and 43 gas cylinders meant for PDS supply, and 59 vehicles used for the smuggling were seized, and about 200 persons were arrested, the Commissioner of Food and Consumer Protection Department said in a release.
The State government has been initiating action under Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Prevention of Black marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, to crackdown on smuggling of PDS supplies and their sale in black market. The products seized during the drive were estimated to be worth Rs 11.65 lakh. The government also slaps Goondas Act on those involved to curb the menace of pilferage and illegal sale of PDS commodities in the black market.
