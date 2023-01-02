Trio held for sexually assaulting woman in Kakkalur

Vijay, a resident of Seeyancheri, initiated an affair with a married woman from Kakkalur. A few days ago, he invited the woman to his house and took her along with him in his auto. “When the woman reached his house, much to her horror, Vijay along with his friends Samraj and Sathish sexually assaulted her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” police said. However, the woman lodged a complaint with the Pularambakkam police, who arrested the trio and are conducting enquiries with them.